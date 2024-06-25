KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The trial of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s US$1.18 billion civil suit against Datuk Seri Najib Razak will resume on July 29 at the High Court here.

Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, informed Judge Datuk Ahmad Fairuz Zainol Abidin that the defence intended to recall former SRC director Tan Sri Ismee Ismail for further cross-examination.

Ismee is currently abroad and will return on June 30, leading the court to reschedule the trial to July 29.

Previously, Ismee was cross-examined by Najib’s other lawyer, Harvinderjit Singh, however, Muhammad Shafee requested that Ismee be recalled to address additional questions.

SRC, under its new management, filed the lawsuit in May 2021, alleging that Najib committed criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and misappropriation of the company’s funds for personal gain.

SRC is also seeking a court declaration holding Najib liable for the company’s losses due to his breach of duty and trust, and demands he repay the RM42 million loss incurred. — Bernama

