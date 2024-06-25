KOTA KINABALU, June 25 — The number of flood victims from Membakut seeking shelter in a temporary relief centre in Beaufort dropped to 30 individuals from 13 families tonight.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said this is compared to the 120 evacuees from 48 families that were housed at the Dewan Selagon relief centre this afternoon.

“Continuous rainfall in Membakut since last Thursday caused flooding in several areas, but the number of evacuees has reduced tonight,” the statement read.

Evacuees were allowed to return home after floodwaters in their respective areas receded, it said.

Areas hit include Jalan Lembah Poring, Kampung Baitam Baru, Kampung Ulu Baitam, Kampung Lampijas, Kampung Kayai, Kampung Jambatan Baru, Jalan Balai Polis and Kampung Tengah Brunei.

Membakut is a district in the interior of Sabah, located about 90 kilometres south of Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama

