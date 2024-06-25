KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today assured American companies that Malaysia continues to view the US as a crucial trading partner, amid growing domestic protest over BlackRock’s link in a planned takeover of Malaysian Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB).

Addressing a luncheon held by the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce here, Anwar touched on the controversy, telling delegates of mostly multinational C-suite executives that the South-east Asian nation will always value US investments, even as Putrajaya is seen as critical of US foreign policy.

Anwar cited the longstanding economic ties shared between the two countries, noting that foreign direct investments from the US remain the largest in aggregate terms.

MORE TO COME

Advertisement