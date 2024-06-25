KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Finance Ministry and the Digital Ministry to postpone and streamline all pending digital-related procurements.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said this is to ensure all planned procurements are in line with the government’s digital aspirations and current digital technology, to avoid overlapping initiatives, projects and wastage of resources.

“The government is also committed to expanding internet access to enable all segments of the population to benefit from the latest technology in their daily activities, especially in the digital economy, social and education sectors.

“Therefore, to begin with, I have directed all relevant ministries to ensure Internet facilities are available at all public universities (IPTA), primary and secondary schools and institutions under government supervision,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

In addition, the prime minister said the Digital Economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IRN) meeting held earlier in the afternoon also agreed on the Phase 2 Implementation Plan of the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint (RTEDM) and the National Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Policy, prioritising the implementation of 50 initiatives focusing on the current digital landscape.

“The implementation of this plan is crucial to achieve the digital economy's contribution target to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 25.5 per cent in 2025, besides ensuring Malaysia continues to advance digitally, achieve high income and become a regional leader in the digital economy.

“The government is committed to positioning Malaysia as a regional hub for the digital economy and leveraging the latest technological advancements for the welfare of the people,” he said. ― Bernama