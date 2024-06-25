JOHOR BARU, June 25 — Three individuals, including a married couple, were charged at the Sessions Court here today with five counts of supporting and possessing items of terror group, Islamic State (IS).

Muhammad Feesol Haron, 35, his wife Suhaini Sarwan, 46, and Mohd Firdaus Kamal Intdzam, 37, nodded to indicate that they understood all five charges read out to them before judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim.

However, no plea was recorded from the three accused as the cases are under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Muhammad Feesol and Suhaini were alleged to have materials related to IS and terrorism-related activities on their mobile phones.

The offence was allegedly committed at a factory in the Kempas Industrial Estate here at 1.10pm and 1.15pm on May 30.

Mohd Firdaus is accused of committing the same offence at a factory’s front yard at Jalan Perniagaan Setia 6, Taman Perniagaan Setia here at 6.15pm on May 30.

All three offences were framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code that carries a maximum seven-year jail term or with fine; and the items used or intended to be used to commit the offence must be seized.

Suhaini is also facing two more charges of knowingly giving support to IS by using a Facebook account in the name of Suhaini Sarwan and Enma Kenma.

The offence was allegedly committed at Section E8, Counter Terrorism Division, Special Branch Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur at 5.50pm on May 27.

The offence is framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 40-year jail term or with fine; and the items used or intended to be used to commit the offence must be seized.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammad Fakhrurazzi Ahmad Salim prosecuted, while all three accused were not represented.

The court fixed July 30 for mention and the appointment of a lawyer.

Earlier, the three accused were escorted into the court room with the heavy presence of armed police personnel.