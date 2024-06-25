KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Progressive Wage Policy (PWP) is expected to be fully implemented in October, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the implementation will follow the impact assessment of the PWP pioneer project carried out in September.

The pioneer project itself will be from this month till August, he added.

“Until June 2024, the Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma), with the cooperation of other ministries and agencies, including the Labour Department, the Workers Union Affairs Department and the Economic Ministry, have organised and attended 16 engagement sessions involving employers and workers.

“Based on these sessions, the majority of employers and workers have provided positive feedback on the PWP’s implementation,” he said during the oral question answer session in reply to a question by Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN-Pekan) about the implementation status of PWP at the ministry level.

Abdul Rahman said that the number of employers wanting to participate in the PWP pioneer project has been rising and to this day, 237 out of 732 employers have opened their accounts under the PWP system and applied to join.

“A total of RM50 million has been prepared for the implementation of the pioneer project, including incentive payments for 1,000 employers. The incentive payments for employers are expect in October when they submit their claims that fulfil set conditions.

“The incentive payments are expected to benefit 20,000 local workers with salaries between RM1,500 to RM4,999,” he added. — Bernama