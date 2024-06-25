KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The number of dengue fever cases increased to 2,900 in Epidemiological Week 24 (EW24 - June 9 to 15), with five deaths recorded, compared to 2,508 cases in the previous week.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the cumulative dengue cases reported until EW24 were 70,037, a sharp rise from the 54,139 cases recorded over the same period in 2023.

“A total of 53 deaths due to dengue complications have been reported during the same period, compared to 39 deaths in the previous year,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, 85 hotspot localities were identified in EW24, compared to 71 in the previous week.

Advertisement

Dr Muhammad Radzi said that of the 85 localities, 58 were in Selangor, eight in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, six in Kedah, five in Perak, four in Negeri Sembilan, and two each in Penang and Sarawak.

He said no Chikungunya outbreaks were reported in EW24, while for Zika surveillance, a total of 1,024 blood samples, six urine samples, and two spinal fluid samples were tested, with all coming back negative.

“Practice self-prevention measures such as wearing light-coloured clothing and covering up, especially when conducting outdoor activities during the active biting times of Aedes mosquitoes, namely from 5am to 8am and 5pm to 8pm,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement