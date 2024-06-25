BANGI, June 25 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) ecosystem needs to undergo a long-term transformation by integrating environmentally-friendly technologies towards a more sustainable green economy, said its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

He said the move to a green economy reflects a new global framework for promoting sustainable economic practices, crucial for Malaysia’s commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement goals on global sustainability and environmental challenges.

“Felda should not be viewed solely as a traditional organisation centred around palm oil production. We must embrace a new economic paradigm with a broader perspective,” he explained.

“As an example, by swiftly transitioning from diesel-powered machinery to electric vehicles (EVs) and generating electricity through Felda’s own fuel-producing facilities, we can gain a significant ‘first-mover advantage’ in this arena,” he added.

He said this during a media briefing after the launch of the Felda Sustainable Economy Roadmap Workshop here today, which featured collaborative sessions with industry partners on biofuels, horticulture and fertilisation in oil palm cultivation.

Ahmad Shabery added that Felda also has the potential to be a significant contributor to renewable energy sources, such as solar and biomass, given its extensive land holdings, thereby providing better economic returns.

“Felda and FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) have an advantage since solar energy requires vast land areas, and for biomass, we have a consistent supply of palm kernel.

“This demonstrates the increasing demand for green services and will have a cascading effect on the green economy,” he said.

The green economy refers to an economic paradigm that promotes growth, income and employment without compromising natural ecosystem resources and biodiversity.

It also prioritises economic development that protects natural resources, enhances resource efficiency and promotes sustainable use.

Ahmad Shabery added that a committee will be established to assess the outcomes of the collaborative sessions held during the workshop. It will then engage with the government on issues requiring full governmental participation. — Bernama