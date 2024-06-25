PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — No traders were found selling chicken eggs above the new government-mandated price ceiling set on June 17, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) said.

Its enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said a week-long monitoring of 1,828 wholesale and retail premises revealed compliance with the newly reduced egg prices across various shopping hubs such as public markets, farmers’ markets and supermarkets.

He said 2,200 enforcement officers were deployed to ensure adherence to the pricing regulations.

“Despite this, KPDN has taken action against six traders for failing to display required pink price tags and two more cases for not displaying prices,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced reductions to retail prices for Grade A, B, and C chicken eggs to 42 sen, 40 sen and 38 sen per egg respectively, effective from June 17.

He said the government’s decision to further lower retail prices of Grade A, B and C chicken eggs nationwide by an additional 3 sen each as part of efforts to pass on savings from subsidy rationalisation to consumers.

Azman said KPDN also acknowledged the majority of traders who comply with the laws and conduct their business ethically.

Advertisement

The public can lodge complaints with KPDN through the following channels: WhatsApp at 019-848 8000; KPDN e-Complaint portal at eaduan.kpdn.gov.my; and Call Center at 1-800-886-800.

Complaints can also be made via email at [email protected]; KPDN Ez ADU app; or the Enforcement Operations Centre at 03-8882 6088/6245. — Bernama