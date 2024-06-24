KOTA KINABALU, June 24 — A landslide occurred on the slopes of World Heritage Site Mount Kinabalu early this morning which caused some damage to the topography but did not affect any of the trekking routes.

Sabah Parks director Maklarin Lakim said that there was no casualties involved in the incident but his team will continue to monitor the situation.

“Landslides occurred far from the mountain-climbing trail, and there were no casualties involved.

“We are currently monitoring the development of landslides in the upstream of Mesilau river and its impact on river water flow. The situation is currently under control,” he said.

Earlier this morning, a video of a landslide on the slopes of Mount Kinabalu in Mesilau went viral, causing concern among netizens.

Following the incident, the water in Sungai B Kampung Mesilau, located between Kampung Mesilau and the Dakwah Training Centre in Kampung Mesilau, became murky and muddy.

In 2015, Mount Kinabalu was hit by a deadly earthquake that killed 18 people, mostly schoolchildren and their mountain guides. Some 187 climbers were also affected by the falling rubble.