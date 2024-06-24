SEPANG, June 24 — The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) became the first government body to participate in the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Corporate Carbon Programme.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the move was part of the ministry’s commitment to offset its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from official travel.

Believing in leading by example, Nik Nazmi said this approach was one of many ways to promote sustainability and inspire others to promote sustainability.

Nik Nazmi said he would also promote the MAG Corporate Carbon Programme to other ministries, through the Cabinet and the National Decarbonisation Committee which he chairs, so that they too would join the programme towards a more sustainable future, especially for aviation in Malaysia.

“If we can’t do it at every ministry at least a few ministries...that are critical towards decarbonisation and green journey,” he told a press conference after launching MAG Sustainability Report 2023 in conjunction with its inaugural Sustainability Day, here today.

Also present MAG’s Group Managing Director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail.

Nik Nazmi said the MAG Corporate Carbon Programme launched last March and its partnership with Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) to establish a commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production facility, demonstrate Malaysia’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and position the country as a leader in sustainable aviation practices regionally and globally.

He said MAG’s efforts also supported the country’s aspirations to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, which was affirmed at the National Climate Change Action Council (MTPIN) chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on June 14.

NRES also applauded MAG’s continued efforts in driving change, innovation and advancing sustainable practices in Malaysia to safeguard the environment and ensure the long-term viability of the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, Izham said MAG is set to participate in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) SAF Registry, which would authoritatively account for and report emissions reductions from SAF to accelerate the uptake of SAF.

“Expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025, the registry will help relevant authorities validate and approve emission reduction claims swiftly, ensuring alignment with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO),” he said.

On the sustainability report, Izham said it was MAG’s third iteration highlighting key achievements the group had undertaken throughout the year, showcasing contributions to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

He said the highlights include 34 per cent female participation in its total workforce, with 50 per cent female representation in senior management.

The report also highlights 17 per cent of annual energy consumption from renewable sources; the replacement of over 4.5 million units of single-use plastics with biodegradable materials; and the adoption of the latest ground operation technology by operating fully electrical pushback utilising the Mototok Spacer 8600NG which is operated by MAG’s ground handling arm, AeroDarat Services.

Izham said the voluntary carbon offset programme in Malaysia would be made available to cargo clients expected in September this year, underscoring MAG’s commitment to expanding its project portfolio to include more national carbon projects as well as further investing in sustainable initiatives within local communities.

Last year, MAG pioneered the voluntary carbon offset programme in Malaysia that allows Malaysia Airlines passengers to offset the emissions associated with their flights by supporting verified carbon projects.

In March this year, the programme was extended to its corporate customers. — Bernama