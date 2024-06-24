KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Malaysian Bar reiterated its call to implement the National Harmony Bills to promote unity, stability and maturity which are essential for the country’s economic enrichment and social cohesion.

Expressing urgency, its president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab said the selective interpretation of the Federal Constitution, being the supreme law in Malaysia, undermines its integrity and the principles of justice it upholds.

He reminded that the National Harmony Bills are crucial in this regard as the Federal Constitution was designed to safeguard the rights and freedoms of all Malaysians.

“It is a travesty to allow such practices to continue without addressing the root causes of discord and division within our society.

Advertisement

“These laws would provide a robust legal framework to address issues of racial, religious and social intolerance.

“They would ensure that hate speech and discrimination are effectively curtailed, fostering a more inclusive and harmonious Malaysia,” Mohamad Ezri said in a statement today.

The recently elected president was restating the Bar’s proposal last year for three bills that touched on racial and religious hate crimes as well as national harmony and reconciliation.

Advertisement

In addition, Mohamad Ezri called on the National Unity Ministry to take a proactive role in the bills’ proposed implementation.

“It is essential that the ministry initiates a comprehensive consultation process involving all stakeholders, including civil society, legal experts, community leaders and the public.

“Such a process will ensure that the legislation is well-informed, balanced and is reflective of the diverse perspectives within our nation,” he said.

Mohamad Ezri said that unity is not merely a lofty ideal, but a practical necessity for the country’s progress.

He explained that a united Malaysia is better positioned to achieve greater heights in terms of stability, economic growth and international reputation.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had previously said that the government has agreed to begin the process of amending some legislation, including the controversial Sedition Act 1948.

He said the review, involving the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 as well as the Penal Code, is being done to ensure that 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues can be effectively managed.