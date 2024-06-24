KOTA BARU, June 24 — A man who lodged a police report about a crime at Pengkalan Chepa police station here yesterday was arrested instead after he turned out to be wanted by police over a ‘love scam’ case.

Kota Baru district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the local man, 46, was arrested after the police ran a check on his identification card number, revealing that he had three prior criminal records linked to offences under Section 411, 379(A) and 420 of the Penal Code.

“Acting on the information uncovered, a police team from the Kota Baru district police headquarters’ Commercial Crime Investigation Division (CCID) detained the suspect at the police station.

“The suspect is a man wanted in connection to a 2018 Facebook ‘Love Scam’ case involving losses of RM16,650,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosdi said the suspect would be handed over to the Kuantan district police headquarters’ CCID for further investigation. — Bernama

