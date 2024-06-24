KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said that the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have arrested eight suspects with links to Islamic State and foiled threats against the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong and the Prime Minister.

The arrests of six men and two women took place on June 22 and 23, 2024, during a coordinated operation across four states.

“Initial investigations by the Special Branch department revealed that there were threats against the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, the Prime Minister, prominent individuals and senior leadership of the Royal Malaysian Police.

Advertisement

“The suspects come from diverse backgrounds including unemployed, housewives and educated professionals,” Saifuddin said in a statement this evening.

He said the arrests were a follow-up to previous operations that took place on May 15, 17 and 30, 2024.

All suspects were detained under Act 574 of the Penal Code and will be investigated under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

Advertisement

Saifuddin reminded Malaysians to remain vigilant and aware of new threats from elements of extremism, radicalism and terrorism, which increasingly misuse modern technology and social media to spread dangerous ideologies.

He said the Malaysian government is firm in its stance that there will be no compromise against those who incite, commit, support, or sympathise with elements of extremism, radicalism and terrorism in the country.

He also urged the public, community activists, organisations, non-governmental bodies, the private sector and all parties to cooperate and work together to address these threats and prevent them from undermining the unity and peace of the nation.

He assured the public that there is no need to worry about the level of safety and public order in Malaysia.

“This is due to the efficiency and agility of the Royal Malaysian Police in countering threats of extremism, radicalism and terrorism at an early stage, demonstrating the preparedness and competence of the force in facing any threat at all times,” he said.