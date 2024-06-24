KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The government is in the process of identifying the masterminds and ‘traitors’ among Malaysians who are supporting and helping the Sulu group in making claims over Sabah.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the government has received information indicating that these individuals are the instigators and informants for the group.

She was responding to a supplementary question posed by Datuk Matbali Musah (GRS-Sipitang), who wanted to know the measures taken by the government to ensure that there are no further claims from the Sulu group.

To a question raised by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) on the government’s concrete plans to stop the group from making more claims on Sabah, Azalina said she agreed in principle that the issue must be addressed, but at the same time respecting the ongoing legal process.

“Sometimes I wonder if there is something more (that) we can do...we don’t know what’s next as many people could make claims, not only on Sabah and Sarawak but also the Peninsula because we are a country with so much history,” she said.

She added that the country must adopt various strategies to tackle the matter, adding that the government wants to sue those found to have undermined Malaysia and make sure that they compensate it for the costs incurred.

“This case began in 2019 and as a responsible government, we inherit (it) and must defend the dignity of our country and rights as Malaysians,” she said.

Responding to the original question posed by William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang) regarding the latest progress on the claims made by the Sulu group, Azalina said on May 15, the Madrid Court of Appeal upheld the contempt of court conviction and sentence against arbitrator Gonzalo Stampa in the Sulu claimants’ case. — Bernama