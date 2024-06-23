KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of the former Indonesian Minister of State for Utilisation of Self-Owned Enterprises (SOE), Tanri Abeng Palehe, in Jakarta today.

“My friend Dr H. Tanri Abeng bin Palehe has passed away. He once served as the Minister of State for SOE Utilisation in President Soeharto’s Cabinet.

“As his friend, I am deeply affected and pray for Allah to forgive his sins. May his soul be placed among the faithful and righteous. Insya-Allah,” he said in a Facebook post today.

According to Antara News, Tanri Abeng, who had served under President Soeharto and President BJ Habibie, died at the age of 82. — Bernama