IPOH, June 23 — A severed human hand was found near the scene of a burning car that was involved in an accident near Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Tanjung Rambutan today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said that the Toyota Vios was approximately 95 per cent burned and believed to have been involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

He said that they received a distress call at 11.16am, and personnel from the Tambun Fire and Rescue Station were mobilised to the scene.

“A severed human hand was discovered, and all victims involved were confirmed deceased upon the firefighters’ arrival at the scene.

“The operation chief used two hose lines from the fire engine’s tank until the fire was fully extinguished, and the case was handed over to the police for further action,” he said, adding that the operation concluded by 11.49am. — Bernama

