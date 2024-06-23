KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Malaysia Airlines has forged a strategic partnership with Chinese tech giant Huawei to gain deeper insights into traveller preferences and effectively analyse market trends, thereby enhancing its customer-centric service approach.

In a statement today, the national carrier said Huawei Consumer Cloud Services, through the Petal Ads marketing platform, would provide advertising, marketing and traffic monetisation services for Malaysia Airlines, facilitating its expansion into the Chinese market.

In addition, the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) subsidiary will leverage the Huawei Consumer Cloud Services Advertising Platform to enhance its brand and services in the Chinese market, optimise customer experience, and further draw Chinese travellers to choose Malaysia Airlines for their travel needs.

MAG chief executive officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said the airline looked forward to exploring new avenues and opportunities that would solidify its position in the region and extend influence globally as the gateway to Asia and beyond.

Advertisement

“This strategic partnership aims to elevate our efforts in customer engagement by providing highly personalised experiences and innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of the market,” he said.

Meanwhile, Huawei director of cloud service business growth Vincent Wen said that through collaborative efforts focused on localised strategies and by harnessing Huawei’s robust brand presence and marketing channels in China, Malaysia Airlines could significantly enhance its visibility and market penetration among Chinese travellers.

“This strategic alignment between Huawei and Malaysia Airlines combines technological prowess, market expertise, and innovation, opening up exciting opportunities in the dynamic Chinese tourism landscape,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement