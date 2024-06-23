KOTA BARU, June 23 — Police detained a man and woman suspected of smuggling 30 compressed blocks of ganja in a car in Kampung Gaung Lati, Pasir Mas, on Thursday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhammad Zaki Harun said the suspects, believed to be lovers aged 22 and 23, are a local and Thai national.

He said that an inspection of a Perodua Viva car found a plastic bag containing the compressed ganja blocks on the passenger seat, adding that the seizure value, including the vehicle, amounted to RM97,500.

“Based on the interrogation of the suspects, police apprehended another suspect, a Thai man at an illegal jetty in Rantau Panjang,” he said in a special media conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters today.

Following the arrest, police confiscated 18,000 yaba pills estimated to be worth RM270,000 on the same day, he said, adding that the man is being remanded for seven days until June 27 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, he said police have also detected gambling activities involving 4-digit, online, and cock-fighting in the state with offenders from all age groups.

He said the number of arrests for online gambling is higher than any other gambling activity where, as of today, 83 cases were recorded from January, with 48 of them charged in court.

“Online gambling activities are investigated under Section 4(1) © of the Common Gaming Houses 1953/4B(a),” he added. — Bernama