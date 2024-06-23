JASIN, June 23 — Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) need to focus their efforts if they wish to win back the trust of voters and retake at least 30 out of 54 parliamentary constituencies regarded as “Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) seats” in the 16th general election.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said a study and an action plan suited for current conditions were needed to ensure the matter can be realised as Felda settlers were not only those from the first generation.

“Felda (settlers) have entered their third generation, it’s not just the initial settlers but also the second generation living in towns. So, the attachment to the spirit or soul linked to the founding of Felda no longer exists.

“Even though voters are (registered) in Felda (seats), but their place in society is in towns or rural areas and for that we need a proper method that fits the situation as they are exposed to various information,” he told reporters after officiating the Jasin Umno Division delegates meeting in Alamanda Hall here today.

He said that Felda seats were previously BN strongholds and the loss of those seats in the last two general elections were big blows to the party.

“Real and true explanations are needed as sometimes there are simply too much rumours and slander going around unchallenged till those who don’t know the truth believe it,” Mohamad said.

He added that the target to retake 30 out of 54 Felda seats was reasonable in the current situation as Umno wants to ensure that public support as well as from Felda residents gradually shift back to the party.

“The number must not be overly ambitious, don’t set too high hopes. So we need to retain several seats in Felda areas that we’ve won now and overall if we get 30 Felda seats, its already a good achievement,” he said. — Bernama