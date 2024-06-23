ARAU, June 23 — The understanding and unity between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will enable the party’s machinery to function properly and help ensure victory for the PH candidate in the July 6 Sungai Bakap state by-election.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the coalition had gone through the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election in Selangor and all weaknesses had been fixed to get the people’s support.

“When the party machinery is working well, strategies can be properly laid out, thus giving confidence to the people that the best option for stability in Penang (is) under the Unity Government,” he told reporters after officiating the Arau Division Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings delegates’ meeting here today.

The Sungai Bakap by-election will see a straight fight between PH’s Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail, with the Election Commission (EC) having set July 6 as polling day and July 2 for early voting.

The by-election was called following the death of the state assemblyman, Nor Zamri Mohd Nor, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar, also the deputy home minister, said Umno’s leadership in Perlis has the capability to formulate new strategies to allow the party to bounce back and wrest the state from PN in the 16th General Election (GE16).

“With the strategies and approach to be drawn up by the party, I believe that what Umno faces in Perlis is a sign for Umno to make changes to find a new approach to attract the support of the Malay community in this state,” he said. — Bernama