KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Election Commission (EC) has established two election campaign enforcement teams to monitor the activities of candidates contesting in the Sungai Bakap state by-election.

EC deputy chairman Azmi Sharom said that all campaign methods and materials are permissible as long as they do not incite dissatisfaction, hostility, or involve racial or religious sensitivities, including issues related to race, religion, and royal institutions (3R issues) and do not violate the Election Offences Act 1954 (Act 5) and related laws.

“The EC hopes for a campaign period conducted in a harmonious atmosphere and in compliance with existing laws and regulations,” he said in a statement today.

He further explained that candidates who have paid a deposit for election campaign materials must also comply with local authority by-laws when displaying and distributing materials containing their photos, party emblems or symbols, as well as photos of coalition or component party leaders.

“There is no restriction on the inclusion of photos of political party logos or images of leaders from component political parties or alliances on election campaign materials,” he added.

The election campaign period for the by-election commences after the official announcement of candidates is made by the returning officer, and will run until 11.59pm, on July 5.

The July 6 polls will witness a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates.

PH is fielding the former director of the Northern Branch of Institut Aminuddin Baki, Dr Joohari Ariffin, to recapture the stronghold seat of PKR while PN, aiming to defend the seat after winning in the Penang State Election in August last year, has named former logistics executive and Nibong Tebal PAS deputy chief Abidin Ismail as their candidate.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

The EC has set July 6 as the polling day for the by-election while early voting will be on July 2. — Bernama