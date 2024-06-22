KOTA BARU, June 22 — SPM and STPM 2023 school leavers have the opportunity to receive admission offers for further studies through the Mara Educational Institutions (IPMA) carnival, which has been organised since June 1.

MARA deputy director-general (Education) Razlan Samsuri, said students can receive instant admission offers by presenting their SPM examination result slips during the carnival.

He said MARA aims to streamline the process for eligible students to quickly receive their admission letters. In addition, students can engage directly with representatives from their preferred institutions to learn more about the available programmes.

“As such, MARA strongly encourages students and parents to seize this opportunity and attend the carnival, which is being held nationwide until June 30,” he told reporters after officiating at the IPMA event in Kelantan, which is anticipated to draw around 12,000 students.

Razlan highlighted the success of the IPMA Carnival, which saw an impressive turnout of over 100,000 students across six states during its events on June 1 and 8.

“The programme, which also simultaneously took place in Kelantan, Sabah and Terengganu, will continue with its final tour in Sarawak, Selangor and Penang on June 29 and 30.

“This is MARA’s continuous effort to ensure that students, especially those in rural areas, do not miss out on access to the best education opportunities to pursue higher studies,” he said.

Elaborating, he said about 12,000 students are expected to attend the IPMA carnival in Kelantan today and tomorrow, featuring over 30 exhibitors from various higher education institutions.

He added that on average, most participating educational institutions offer Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes that provide better job opportunities for the students’ future careers. — Bernama