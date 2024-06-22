KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said that the BN Supreme Council meeting held yesterday discussed several matters, including the Sungai Bakap state by-election.

Zambry, in a statement, said that all component parties and Friends of BN were committed to mobilising their party machinery to support the unity government candidate in the upcoming by-election.

The Sungai Bakap by-election will see a straight fight between PH candidate Joohari Ariffin, former director of the Northern Branch of Institut Aminuddin Baki, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail, a former logistics executive and PAS Nibong Tebal deputy chief.

Zambry also said that BN was closely monitoring Bersatu’s decision to revoke the membership of its six Members of Parliament and one assemblyman, which was viewed as a political move rather than one aimed at maintaining stability and fostering economic recovery.

“The meeting also reiterated BN’s commitment to addressing urgent public issues to safeguard people’s welfare through proactive measures with the Unity Government,” he added.

Zambry added that the BN Supreme Council will organise several special programmes aimed at strengthening the coalition’s relationship with the people ahead of BN’s 50th anniversary celebration at the end of this year. — Bernama

