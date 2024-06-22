KUCHING, June 22 — The differences in federal and state jurisdictions should not hinder the development of education in Sarawak, as cooperation between the federal and state governments can facilitate progress, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said that the Federal and state governments shared the same goal of nurturing talents to further the nation’s development.

“For me, there is no difference whether it is a Federal or state (initiative or vision) because what we want to produce is talent.

“Teachers want their students to excel. I am sure all of you want your students to be successful and contribute to the country,” he said while speaking at the Sarawak Education Awards 2024 here today.

Abang Johari said that his cooperation with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to develop the education sector in Sarawak was not new, as they had worked together when they were responsible for the sector in the 90s.

He stated that he had discussed the matter with Anwar during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Kota Samarahan.

“I have discussed with the Prime Minister, and I said, why not we work together on education, just like when you were the Minister of Education and I was overseeing education in the state,” he said.

He added that the Sarawak government was ready to undertake education development projects, such as repairing dilapidated schools and infrastructure, which were the Federal government’s responsibility, using state funds first, and being reimbursed later.

Abang Johari also expressed his gratitude to the Federal government for agreeing to delegate the authority to make decisions regarding education development in Sarawak to the State Education Director.

“I thank the Federal government for granting the Sarawak Education Director the authority to manage education in Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama