ALOR SETAR, June 22 — The Kedah Department of Environment (DoE) is investigating the discovery of 40 jumbo bags suspected to contain scheduled waste at an open area in Kulim today.

Kedah DoE director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said the bags were found by a DoE team during a routine pollution detection and prevention patrol at 10am.

“We found that the bags were placed in an open area that also serves as a solid waste disposal site. The waste was packed using the name of a prominent company, and investigations are ongoing to identify the exact source of the waste.

“Samples of the waste have been taken to the Chemistry Department to confirm the type of waste. If the waste is not categorised as scheduled waste, the case will be handed over to the agency responsible for managing solid waste,” she said in a statement today.

She added that the DoE would also track down the landowner and inform the local authorities and the Kulim Land Office for further action.

“If the waste is found to be scheduled waste, action will be taken under Section 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974. Similar action can be taken against the landowner if it is found that there was negligence leading to the area becoming an illegal dumping site for scheduled waste,” she said.

She urged anyone with information about the incident to report it to the Kedah DoE or the department’s Kulim branch. — Bernama

