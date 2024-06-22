=IPOH, June 22 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) is planning to digitise the blood donation book as part of its efforts to attract more young donors, announced Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

“Donors will be able to monitor their last donation date, the next donation date, details about their latest donation, donation locations, and mobile blood donation campaigns.

“The app will also allow donors to schedule appointments for donations. It will be more flexible and user-friendly,” he said during the 2024 national-level World Blood Donor Day appreciation ceremony, here today.

Also present were State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs, and National Integration Committee chairman, A. Sivanesan, and National Blood Centre director, Dr Mohamad Masrin Md Zahrin.

Dr Muhammad Radzi highlighted that the ministry is targeting young individuals aged 17 to 24 years as the next generation of donors.

The ministry aims to have 3.5 per cent of the population become blood donors by 2030, compared to the current 2.3 per cent, he added.

He explained that the small group of existing blood donors will decrease due to aging and other factors and therefore the community must step up to fill the gap.

Meanwhile, Nazran Mohd Nawawi, 47, from Puncak Alam, Selangor, who received the Rare Blood Donor Award, has donated more than 300 times since 1995.

Nazran, who has type O blood, explained that his blood is categorised as rare due to the presence of a unique type of platelet that is crucial for individuals with certain medical conditions.

“About three years ago, I was informed by medical staff at a blood lab in Kuala Lumpur that only two people, including myself, have this blood type.

“I was told that my blood is hard to come by and is crucial for patients with rare diseases,” said the hotel employee. — Bernama