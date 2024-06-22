KUANTAN, June 22 — Working through scorching heat and occasional rain, a grandmother of seven grandchildren persevered in her job as a street cleaner.

Despite the stigma of being an unglamorous and dirty job, Nor Pisah Abdul Rahman, who will turn 59 this September, sees it as a noble pursuit.

“I began working in my 30s to help my late husband, who worked at Alam Flora. With three children and a fourth on the way, I needed to help increase our family’s income.

“It was really tiring, and there were moments I felt like quitting. But if I don’t work, there’s no income. Alhamdulillah, because of this job, my children were able to pursue their studies and now have their own jobs,” the mother of six told Bernama.

She was met after receiving the Dedicated Worker Award in conjunction with Garbage Man Day 2024, which is celebrated worldwide on June 17 every year to motivate, appreciate, and honour cleaning workers.

Elaborating, the Alam Flora cleaning worker said her workday starts at 7am and ends at 4pm, involving sweeping duties in the Bukit Sekilau area here.

“There are 30 of us in my group. Every morning, we assemble before being taken to our designated areas to carry out cleaning work, and we will be picked up again after completing our tasks,” said Nor Pisah, who lives in Kampung Padang Jaya here.

Nor Pisah, who will retire next year, also expressed her gratitude for the award she received and shared that the encouraging words from those around her have inspired her to maintain her enthusiasm for work.

“I find great joy in this work. People frequently mention the pahala (reward) I’ll receive when they see me. Even Chinese and Indian passersby who see me sweeping the roads always remind me to be careful,” said the unsung hero, who has dedicated 26 years to street sweeping.

Nor Pisah was one of the 10 recipients of the award, presented by member of the Kuantan City Council Datuk Hasnul Hamidi Harun on behalf of Kuantan mayor.

Meanwhile, Pahang Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) director Sharudin Hamid said SWCorp and Alam Flora, the public cleaning concession company, jointly undertook efforts to recognise the cleaning workers for their sacrifices and commitment.

He said that cleaning jobs are crucial services performed by workers tasked with garbage collection, drain cleaning, road sweeping, and grass mowing.

“They work tirelessly to fulfil their duty in ensuring Malaysia remains clean and prosperous,” he said. — Bernama