SEREMBAN, June 22 — An amendment to the Federal Constitution regarding the interests of the Orang Asli community is expected to be tabled by 2027 at the latest.

Cameron Highlands MP Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor said the engagement process with the Orang Asli community and non-governmental organisations (NGO) were currently underway in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Perak and Kedah, and positive feedback had been obtained.

“After the engagement is completed, the matter will be brought to the Prime Minister and then (tabled in Parliament) before the 15th term ends,” he told reporters at a gathering of Orang Asli village elders and village development and safety committee heads here today.

The Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker said the constitutional amendment involved two matters.

“In the suggested amendment, the duty of taking care of the Orang Asli is placed in the same schedule, meaning both the Federal and state governments must be responsible, because there are many issues, like land, forestry and the community’s welfare.

“We will look at Article 153 concerning the Sabah and Sarawak Bumiputera and Peribumi community interests but the Orang Asli are excluded, so I’m proposing this for the amendment,” he added. — Bernama

