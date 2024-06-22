NIBONG TEBAL, June 22 — The Communications Ministry, particularly through the National Film Development Corporation (Finas), will enhance efforts in safeguarding the welfare of veteran artistes.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Finas is now more proactive in addressing welfare issues of those in the film industry.

“We always celebrate actors during the peak of their careers, but ailing veterans also need to be cared for.

Advertisement

“The message from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is that veterans, regardless of their field, should be helped and their welfare improved,” he told reporters after presenting certificates to participants of the Basic Social Media Workshop here today.

Also present was Finas chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib.

Fahmi said the three-day workshop aimed to impart skills in content creation on social media, organised by Finas at the National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) in Sungai Bakap.

Advertisement

He said the use of social media has many benefits as it can generate income from product sales or by becoming influencers when users produce good content.

“Previously, Finas conducted many workshops for filmmaking purposes, but now they are also conducting workshops involving the use of digital equipment, including smartphones.

“I hope all 46 participants who attended this workshop can apply all the knowledge (gained), create captivating content for viewers, and generate income for themselves,” he said. — Bernama