KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The unity government has never defended any party that collaborates with the Israeli Zionist regime, political secretary to the finance minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim said.

In a statement today, he addressed comments made by former cabinet minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who alleged that BlackRock, a firm purportedly linked to Israel, has taken up stakes in Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

“The stance of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the government on the issue of Israeli violence against the Palestinian people is clear. We are among the most vocal in defending and advocating for the rights of the Palestinians.

“As such, labelling the prime minister as an accomplice of Israel’s genocidal crimes is extreme and disrespectful,” he said.

Advertisement

Muhammad Kamil said while Khairy is free to criticise, he must be more responsible, avoid hypocrisy and refrain from making emotionally driven statements.

He said MAHB, through Khazanah Nasional Berhad, had clarified that negotiations were conducted with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a consortium that announced an offer to take over MAHB on May 15.

“BlackRock only emerged this year with the intention to acquire GIP’s shareholding. In this context, neither Khazanah nor EPF (Employees Provident Fund) has ever negotiated with any representative from BlackRock.

Advertisement

“Khazanah and EPF have not sold MAHB to any foreign entity. Instead, they have increased their shareholding to 70 per cent. In fact, this strategic asset will continue to be owned by the country through a Golden Share by the Malaysian government,” he said.

GIP is a leading infrastructure investor managing US$112 billion (RM527 billion) worth of assets on behalf of its investors, which include about 500 investment institutions worldwide.

Furthermore, GIP possesses expertise in investing, managing and operating some of the largest and most complex infrastructure businesses globally, including several airports. — Bernama