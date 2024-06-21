KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― Tesla Cybertruck continues its Malaysian journey by going outside of Klang Valley. Tesla Malaysia has announced that the electric pickup truck is now on display at Gurney Plaza in Penang.

Visitors can check out the Cybertruck at the shopping mall daily from 10.00am to 10.00pm until June 30. According to Tesla Malaysia’s representative, there is no appointment needed for the public to check out the EV and there are scheduled timeslots in which they can go into the Cybertruck to experience its interiors.

After Gurney Plaza, the Cybertruck will then head on to Queensbay Mall for its second Penang showcase. The EV will be there for public viewing from July 2 to 14.

Advertisement

As you may have heard, the Cybertruck is not for sale in Malaysia (unless you want to go the AP route) due to various reasons including the fact that it is currently available solely in left-hand drive (LHD) setup.

In fact, the Cybertruck unit that Tesla has brought to Malaysia came directly from Gigafactory Texas. Its purpose in Malaysia is purely a technology showcase to accompany the company’s existing offerings in our market, the Model 3 and Model Y.

However, it is not known for now where Cybertruck will be heading after its stints in Penang. Tesla Malaysia will make further announcements regarding Cybertruck’s next tour stop, so stay tuned.

Advertisement

Tesla Cybertruck quick specs

The electric pick-up truck is available in three variants including a base model that features a rear-wheel drive (RWD) setup. However, this version can only be obtained in 2025 and only certain details regarding this variant were mentioned in the specs sheet.

This includes the ability to go from 0 to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h. Tesla also said that the Cybertruck RWD can deliver 402km of range and has a towing capacity of 3,402kg.

As for variants that have already been released to the market, they include the mid-specs option which comes with two motors and an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. Performance-wise, Tesla said that the Cybertruck AWD can go from 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds despite having a rather bulky physique.

While it has the same 180km/h top speed as per 2025 Cybertruck RWD, the towing capability of the AWD variant is much higher at 4,990kg. Range-wise, Tesla claimed that this variant can go up to 547km.

Meanwhile, there is also the Cyberbeast that sits on top of the EV’s family. It is also an AWD model but what differentiates this variant and the mid-spec AWD option is the fact that the Cyberbeast carries three electric motors.

The tri-motor setup allows it to go from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds (with rollout subtracted, as per Tesla’s norm) but you have to turned on its Beast mode to unlock that power. Not to forget, the Cyberbeast also has a top speed of 209km/h which surpassed the previous two Cybertruck variants.

With all those firepower and being a much heavier variant than the AWD model, the Cyberbeast has less range but is still quite respectful at 515km. Both Cybertruck AWD and Cyberbeast support DC fast charging of up to 250kW. ― SoyaCincau