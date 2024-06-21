NIBONG TEBAL, June 21 ― Wet weather is expected on the nomination day for the Sungai Bakap state by-election here tomorrow.

According to the MetMalaysia portal, rain is expected in the district from morning until late afternoon, but no prolonged rain is forecasted in the evening.

In a post on Facebook, MetMalaysia also reminded all parties involved in the nomination process to plan their journey properly.

Members of the public could also obtain more weather forecasts at the MetMalaysia website or via myCuaca app which can be downloaded from Google Play and App Store.

The nomination for the Sungai Bakap by-election will take place at the Jawi multipurpose hall in Taman Desa Jawi, here.

Prospective candidates are given an hour from 9am to 10am to submit their nomination papers before the list of eligible candidates is announced by the returning officer.

The by-election for the state seat is being held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24.

The Election Commission has set July 2 for early voting and July 6 for polling. ― Bernama