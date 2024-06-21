TAWAU, June 21 — A deputy public prosecutor was sentenced to one year in jail and fined RM250,000 by the Sessions Court here today after being found guilty of soliciting a bribe of RM50,000 from two individuals nine years ago.

Judge Jason Juga passed the sentence after finding that the prosecution had successfully proved beyond reasonable doubt the case against Kamalia Yahdi, 41.

The court also ordered the woman to serve two years in jail if she failed to pay the fine.

Kamalia, who was then attached to the Tawau branch of the Sabah Attorney General Chambers, was found guilty of soliciting RM50,000 from two individuals as an inducement to withdraw their cases from being tried at the Tawau Magistrates’ Court.

She allegedly committed the offence at Cafe@7 Hotel Promenade, Tawau, at about 5pm on May 15, 2015.

She was charged under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) 2009, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the amount of the bribe, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Jason, however, allowed a stay of execution of the sentence pending appeal at the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutors Natrah Fareha Rahmat and Siti Amirah Muhammad Ali prosecuted, while Kamalia was represented by lawyer Arthur Borine. — Bernama