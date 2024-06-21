KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The Immigration Department detained 16 undocumented migrants and two locals in an operation at a shopping mall food court in Taman Melati today.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff stated that an inspection of 23 foreigners and seven locals revealed that nearly all the stalls in the food court employed undocumented migrants.

“Those detained are aged between 22 and 45, comprising 10 Bangladeshi men, one Indonesian man, one Indian man, one Pakistani man, three Indonesian women, and two local men acting as employers.

“They were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Complex for documentation and investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966, and the Immigration Regulations 1963,” he told reporters after the operation.

Wan Mohammed Saupee cautioned business owners and employers that the department will not compromise with anyone found to be harbouring undocumented migrants or allowing them to enter and remain on their premises without valid documents. — Bernama

