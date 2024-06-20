KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have arrested 113 individuals, both locals and foreigners, suspected of being involved in human trafficking activities in 33 nationwide raids as part of an operation known as Ops Mega Pintas.

Speaking to reporters today, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operations) deputy director, DCP Fadil Marsus, said that during the operation, 25 men, 26 women and 22 children were rescued, adding that the victims are nationals of Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand.

Fadil said police also rescued three individuals with disabilities aged between 38 and 44, comprising one woman and two men, believed to have been exploited for sexual and forced labour purposes.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 12 and Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, Section 55b, Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

Fadil said that the police take human trafficking activities seriously and that strict action will be taken against any individuals or criminal groups involved in such crimes.

“PDRM also welcomes cooperation from the public. If anyone has information about human trafficking activities, they are encouraged to report it to their nearest police station,” he said.

In addition, DCP Fadil urged employers and businesses who hire both foreign and local workers to be vigilant to avoid engaging in exploitative labour practices.

“Indicators of labour exploitation include employing underage workers, forced labour, debt bondage, threats and intimidation, withholding identification documents, restriction of movement and providing non-conducive working and living conditions,” he added. — Bernama