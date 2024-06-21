PUTRAJAYA, June 21 — The Ministry of Communications has instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to begin the process of determining and appointing a mobile network operator (MNO) to develop Malaysia’s second 5G network.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the process will include issuing the Applicant Information Package (AIP) on July 1, 2024.

He said that the process would be done transparently based on the powers and provisions stipulated under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The Ministry of Communications welcomes the announcement by Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) that all the conditions precedent under the Share Subscription Agreements (SSA) have been successfully met on June 20, 2024.

Advertisement

“This is one of the main steps towards the transition to a 5G dual network model in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

DNB has confirmed that all the previous conditions contained under the SSA have been successfully met on June 20, 2024, it said in a statement yesterday.

DNB said this is an important milestone concerning the SSA with four MNOs in Malaysia, namely CelcomDigi Bhd through Infranation Sdn Bhd, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd through YTL Power International Bhd.

Advertisement

Fahmi said the Ministry of Communications is committed to implementing the government’s decision to switch to a 5G dual-network model to end the monopoly element of 5G services, hence, driving the direction towards a more competitive and sustainable telecommunications industry.

“The implementation of this second 5G network will help efforts to increase 5G coverage, create healthy competition in the telecommunications sector, as well as ensure affordable 5G plans and service quality for the people,” he said. — Bernama