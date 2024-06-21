KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Indonesia’s commercial airline, Batik Air, has temporarily suspended all its flights to and from Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, via Perth, Australia effective July 19.

Batik Air chief executive officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said that the decision arose due to operational requirements.

“The airline regrets any inconvenience caused and remains confident that these strategic adjustments will strengthen its operational framework.

“The forthcoming replacement with a direct service will strengthen the connectivity and opportunities for travellers across the Batik Air network and enhance travel experience of our passengers,” he said in a statement today.

He added that passengers who made reservations for flights to and from Auckland during this temporary suspension can get a full refund by submitting their tickets.

“Batik Air understands the inconvenience caused and assures affected passengers of dedicated assistance in this period of adjustment and the airline expresses sincere appreciation to its valued customers for their support,” he said.

Chandran affirmed that Batik Air will be reinstating the operations to Auckland (AKL) with direct flights from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) in December 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

“Batik Air reaffirms its continuous commitment to the New Zealand market, recognising its significance as an excellent fit within its network.

“With its vibrant tourism sector, robust economy and strong cultural ties to the Asia Pacific countries, New Zealand represents a key market for Batik Air,” he said.

He added that the revised plan offers better connectivity to the airline’s markets covering the Middle East, Central Asia and the other countries in the Asia Pacific.

He also said that the airline will continue to work with the tourism authorities to support travel and tourism in the high growth Asia Pacific markets.

Last month, Batik Air also suspended its operations to Istanbul, Turkiye due to the recent situation in the Middle East, which has made it challenging to continue flights to the region.

In March, it was reported that two of the airline pilots were suspended after they fell asleep for 28 minutes mid-flight.

The Airbus A320 briefly veered off course but landed safely, with all 153 passengers and crew members unharmed.

The Indonesian Transport Ministry has issued a stern warning to Batik Air over the matter.