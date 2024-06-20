NIBONG TEBAL, June 20 ― The chances of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Joohari Ariffin winning the Sungai Bakap by-election are bright because the community in the area genuinely wants change, said Wanita PKR chief Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nibong Tebal and education minister, said the community needs a quality leader who can lead the Sungai Bakap constituency towards better development in infrastructure, economy, social matters, religion, unity and education.

“I see a very good 'mood' among the community there who want change. There is a bright chance for the Unity Government's candidate to win the Sungai Bakap state by-election this time.

Advertisement

“The candidate put forward by the Unity Government, Dr Joohari, is an educator with extensive knowledge and leadership experience. Moreover, he is a native of Sungai Bakap, who undoubtedly understands the pulse of the local community,” she told reporters here today.

Fadhlina urged voters in Sungai Bakap to give their full support to Joohari and the Unity Government to ensure that the development agenda can be implemented well.

The Election Commission has set July 6 as polling day for the Sungai Bakap by-election and June 22 as the nomination day, while early voting will be on July 2.

Advertisement

The by-election was called following the death of the state assemblyman, Nor Zamri Mohd Nor, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

In the state election last year, Nor Zamri, who was Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chief, beat PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Ros by a majority of 1,563 votes. ― Bernama