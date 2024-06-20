KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Money from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim’s record-breaking RM1.75 million winning bid for the special edition “FFF 1” number plate will be funnelled into several Transport Ministry public initiatives for university students and the low-income group.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke promised that the federal government will use the funds for the public good, just as the King desires.

“The funds will be allocated for several initiatives under the Ministry of Transport such as airfare assistance for students (FlySiswa) between the peninsula and Sabah, Sarawak, Mylesen programme for B40 group as well as the exchange of new helmets for motorcyclists,” Loke said in his Facebook post linked to Sultan Ibrahim’s own Facebook announcement earlier this morning.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the King for his contribution and care for Malaysians.

The Transport Ministry introduced FlySiswa last August in the form of a subsidised airfare voucher for students of public universities, polytechnics, community colleges, matriculation colleges and Teachers Education Institute to travel between the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak at a more affordable than market rate, especially during festive seasons.

Mylesen began last year to make B2 licences for motorcycles not exceeding 250cc more affordable to those in the bottom 40 per cent income group, better known as B40.

The helmet exchange program started last December was aimed to help low-income motorists wear newer and safer-grade protective gear offered by the Road Transport Department.

