IPOH, June 20 — The Perak government will impose an additional charge of RM3 for the local service charge (CPT) for visitors staying in Perak beginning January 1, 2025.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said that the new charge would be applied to each room per night and is stipulated under the Hotel Enactment 2023, which was approved by the Perak State Legislative Assembly last year.

Similar charges have already been implemented in several other states under various names and interpretations, she said.

“The implementation date for this charge has been postponed to January 1, 2025 to show appreciation for the visitors enlivening Visit Perak Year 2024 until the end of this year,” she told a press conference here today.

Also present were Perak Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee and Deputy State Secretary (Development) Halizah Sipun.

Ng said the charge imposed on visitors is an additional initiative seen as having the potential to help the state government improve the quality of services, especially at various tourist locations in Perak.

Meanwhile, she said the implementation of the standardisation of hotel licences under the Hotel Enactment 2023 is set to begin on July 1 next year.

This will require every hotel operator, guesthouse, chalet, homestay, houseboat, and so on, to obtain the relevant licence from the local authorities (PBT) before imposing the CPT on tourists.

“To provide sufficient time for engagement and education sessions with the target groups, the government has agreed to give one year until June 30, 2025.

“During this period, we will only offer advice to them, and no fines will be imposed on operators who have yet to register and apply,” she said.

She expressed hope that all accommodation premises operators would promptly submit their applications and obtain licences from the PBT in their respective areas to streamline the operation of their businesses.

She added that although the enforcement of the licence has been postponed, the legal provisions stipulated in the enactment must still be adhered to. — Bernama