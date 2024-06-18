KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — A man whose video went viral for allegedly touching a woman’s backside at a home improvement store in Selayang last week was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Irwan Iesa, 38, an e-hailing driver, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Aina Azahra Ariffin.

He is accused of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a 38-year-old woman by touching and poking her buttocks with his finger at the shop in Selayang around 2pm on June 4.

The charge framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or whipping, or any two of such punishments upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham proposed bail of RM7,000 with one surety, while Gan Sing Gee from the National Legal Aid Foundation, representing the accused, requested a lower bail as the accused’s wife is heavily pregnant.

The court granted bail at RM5,000 with one surety and set Aug 10 for re-mention. — Bernama

