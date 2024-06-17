KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — An elderly woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter, who were feared lost while heading to a durian orchard in Bukit Buluh Telur, Kuala Kubu Baru yesterday, were found safe and sound at 9.30 this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the victims were found about two hours into the search and rescue operation.

“The operation involved six personnel from the Kuala Kubu Baru Fire and Rescue Station and included the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the Royal Malaysia Police, and members of the public as well.

“The victims’ relatives managed to identify their location through a phone call, and it took the rescue team about an hour to reach the site,” he said in a statement today.

The elderly woman had managed to contact her daughter at noon, informing her that she was lost before her phone presumably ran out of battery. Her eldest daughter then filed a police report at 3pm yesterday. — Bernama

