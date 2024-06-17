KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an elderly woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter who were believed to have lost their way while tracking to a durian orchard in Bukit Buluh Telur, Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor, yesterday, resumed this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant direction of operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the operation started at 8.30am with eight personnel of Kuala Kubu Baru Fire and Rescue Station.

“SAR began as early as 8.30 this morning but the victims have not yet been found,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the SAR was halted at 7.20pm due to darkness and rainy weather conditions at the location and would resume this morning.

Earlier, the woman called her son at 12 noon to inform him that she was lost before her cell phone was believed to have run out of battery and following that, her eldest son made a police report at 3pm yesterday. — Bernama

