KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Across the country, Muslims came together to celebrate Aidiladha with mosques filled with worshippers, including leaders and heads of state, reciting the takbir, praising the greatness of Allah SWT, and performing the Aidiladha prayers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, joined more than 20,000 congregants performed Aidiladha prayers at the Putra Mosque, Putrajaya. They listened to the sermon titled ‘Aidiladha dan Kepedulian Sosial Kita’ delivered by the Grand Imam of the mosque, Salahuddin Ghozali.

In the nation’s capital, worshippers, comprising locals and foreigners, performed the Aidiladha prayers at the National Mosque, led by the Grand Imam of the mosque, Ehsan Mohd Husni.

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah arrives at the Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque in Bukit Jelutong June 17, 2024. — Bernama pic

Advertisement

In Selangor, the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah joined more than 3,000 Muslims in performing Aidiladha prayers at 8.12 am at the Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque in Bukit Jelutong.

Also in attendance were Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah. — Bernama

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil attends the 'Korban Perdana Lembah Pantai' event in Kuala Lumpur Jun 17, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Advertisement