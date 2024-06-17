KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — A member of the current Cabinet under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), its chief Tan Sri Azam Baki revealed in a talk show aired today.

Advertisement

However, he did not name the minister’s identity, saying that despite thorough investigations, no substantial evidence was found to press charges.

“We have lost many cases. Under our current prime minister, we had one case involving a minister, whom I shall not name. After investigations, there was no evidence to charge him.

“What can I do? Do you expect me to charge and investigate all ministers? I cannot be swayed by pressure from the public or any politician,” he told the New Straits Times in the online talk show, Beyond the Headlines.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that public perception about the MACC is still skewed and many see it as a political tool even though the government has changed twice since he was first appointed to lead the commission in March 2020.

He said it is crucial for the public to understand that the commission is mandated to investigate complaints or allegations of corruption impartially, without fabricating cases unjustifiably.

“This perception is difficult to change because it takes an educated and mature society to understand the legal processes involved.

Advertisement

“I have been telling people that we have separation of powers in this country which are the executive, legislature and judiciary. I also have been telling people that we will only investigate when there’s a complaint. But do you think people believe that?” he said in the talk show.

Azam Baki said that MACC had investigated cases involving members from both political sides, citing examples such as the Penang undersea tunnel project, Jana Wibawa programme and the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

He added that the three cases demonstrate the pressure he has faced since 2015, having served under multiple administrations from Barisan Nasional under Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the first Pakatan Harapan leadership under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, then Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, followed by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and now under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.