KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The police are looking for four men believed to be involved in an armed robbery of a jewellery store in a shopping mall in Kajang near here this afternoon.

Kajang district deputy police chief Supt Mohamad Nasir Drahman said preliminary investigations revealed that four masked men wearing security guard uniforms with gloves had entered the premises on the first floor of the shopping mall at 3.17pm.

“The suspects smashed the glass of the jewellery display cases with a steel hammer and took the items.

“They are believed to have two pistols and a rifle. During the incident, the suspects fired a shot at the wall before escaping to the basement car park,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that total losses were still being investigated.

Mohamad Nasir said that the police were studying the shopping mall’s CCTV footage and taking witnesses’ statements for further investigation, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

Those who have information of the robbery can contact the nearest police station or investigating officer ASP Mohd Afiq Farhan Mohd Nor at 012-2446768.

A video showing the robbery had gone viral earlier on social media. — Bernama