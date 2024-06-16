KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Bukit Aman extradited two Malaysians, suspected to be involved in an international fraud syndicate known as Trojan Spymax, to Singapore yesterday where they are expected to be charged with fraud.

Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf confirmed the arrests of two men aged 27 and 48 in Penang and Johor last Wednesday in a joint operation with Interpol and Singapore police, Mingguan Malaysia reported today.

“PDRM has handed over these arrests and seizures to Interpol for extradition to Singapore for prosecution,” he was quoted as saying, using the Malay abbreviation for the Royal Malaysia Police.

According to Ramli, both men are alleged members of the Trojan Spymax syndicate directly involved in distributing malware and managing servers to deploy Android Package Kit (APK) files.

“The syndicate operates actively in the Asian region, particularly in Singapore, offering services through social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram,” he was quoted as saying.

He also confirmed the seizure of various items including smartphones, passports, identity cards, and a watch with an estimated total value of RM6,000.

He advised the public to be cautious when downloading applications, using only legitimate platforms such as Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Singapore police have been reported that the two Malaysian suspects will be charged with unauthorised modification of computer material with malicious intent, an offence that carries a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to S$50,000 (RM173,500), or both.