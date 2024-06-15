JOHOR BARU, June 15 — The number of household heads (KIR) in the hardcore poor category in Johor has dropped by 92 per cent since March 2023.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the number has dropped to 359 KIR from 4,378 KIR in 2023.

“Various initiatives have been implemented by the state and federal governments to make zero poverty a reality in Johor. Insya-Allah, we will continue to strive to help those in need.

“Congratulations and well done for all the efforts and work done by the state assembly members (ADUN), the District Office, Johor State Islamic Religious Council, Social Welfare Department, Village Heads, Penghulu and all agencies involved,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

He said the initiatives included the Foster Family and “Dapur Kasih Johor” programmes to increase household income, as well as home improvement assistance, training and education programmes. — Bernama