KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 ― The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) expects the number of vehicles using the North-South Expressway, the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway and the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT2 to increase to 2.52 million in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration this Monday (June 17),

A statement issued by LLM today stated that all highway concessionaires have been ordered to stop construction and maintenance work involving lane closures from last Wednesday until June 19 to minimise the impact of increased traffic.

It also said that the highways and all facilities are operating well, especially at the rest and recreation (R&R) area, lay-bys and the toll collection system with additional temporary lanes provided.

“The concessionaires are also instructed to provide additional parking facilities and portable toilets at several R&Rs, increase the number of personnel, ensure sufficient water and fuel supply at fuel stations, and activate smart lanes at several locations,” read the statement.

Those planning to use the highways can refer to the MyPLUS-TTA application by PLUS Berhad for travel on the North-South Expressway and the Travel Time Proposal (TTA) by Anih Berhad for the KL-Karak Expressway and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 to plan their journey.

“Motorists can get the current status of highway traffic or any incident on the highways through the official social media of LLM and the highway concessionaires such as the official Facebook of the Malaysian Highway Authority, the X application @llmtrafik and tiktok @llmtrafik.

“They can also contact the Traffic Management Center, LLM on the hotline 1-800-88-7752 and to obtain information on current traffic conditions through CCTV displays on all highways, users can visit the LLM website at http://www.llm.gov.my,” according to the statement. ― Bernama